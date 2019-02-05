This tutorial shows you how to list users in Linux. You’ll also learn to list only the logged users.

Today different Operati ng Systems have the capability to use multiple users, each one with their settings and custom configurations to make things easier for administrators and operators to work in together on the same system.

Linux on the other hand is very strong on this matter as it allows multiple users to work at the same time on the system in an independent way. It can even allow a single user to open several sessions even from different locations in order to work on the system.

Here are some hints & tricks to handle users in Linux.

List all the users on Linux

Probably, the very first thing to know is how to know what users are in my system. There are several ways you can obtain the list of users in Linux.

1. Show users in Linux using less /etc/passwd

This command allows sysops to list the the users that are locally stored in the system. It will give the listing in structured way as:

root:x:0:0:root:/root:/bin/bash daemon:x:1:1:daemon:/usr/sbin:/usr/sbin/nologin bin:x:2:2:bin:/bin:/usr/sbin/nologin sys:x:3:3:sys:/dev:/usr/sbin/nologin sync:x:4:65534:sync:/bin:/bin/sync games:x:5:60:games:/usr/games:/usr/sbin/nologin man:x:6:12:man:/var/cache/man:/usr/sbin/nologin lp:x:7:7:lp:/var/spool/lpd:/usr/sbin/nologin mail:x:8:8:mail:/var/mail:/usr/sbin/nologin news:x:9:9:news:/var/spool/news:/usr/sbin/nologin johndoe:x:1000:1000:John Doe,,,:/home/helder:/bin/bash davmail:x:127:65534::/var/lib/davmail:/usr/sbin/nologin statd:x:128:65534::/var/lib/nfs:/usr/sbin/nologin /etc/passwd (END)

The structure in the above output goes as:

User name

Encrypted password ( x represents password is stored)

represents is stored) User ID number (UID)

ID number (UID) User’s group ID number (GID)

Full name

User’s home directory

User’s Login shell (default is bash shell)

Why so many users? Which ones are ‘real’? The list shows a lot more users than you expected because it lists all the system users too. READ 13 Linux Terminal Shortcuts Every Power Linux User Must Know Now if you want to distinguish the normal users from the system users, you can refer to the User ID (UID) number . Generally , a normal user has UID greater or equal to 1000. This gives you a hint that the user with UID >=1000 is a normal user and users with UID <1000 are system users.

2. View users using getent passwd

This command will give you a similar output as “less /etc/ passwd ” however, this one actually queries the GNU Name Service Switch functionality configuration file (located at /etc/nsswitch.conf).

This conf includes passwd , so that’s why it will display very similar but if you use LDAP for authentication it will include that as well.

3. List Linux users with compgen

If you just want to list all the usernames without any additional information, you can use the compgen command with -u option.

compgen -u

The output would be like this:

compgen -u

root

daemon

bin

sys

sync

games

man

lp

mail

news

uucp

proxy

www-data

backup

list

irc

gnats

nobody

systemd-network

systemd-resolve

syslog

messagebus

_apt

uuidd

avahi-autoipd

usbmux

dnsmasq

rtkit

cups-pk-helper

speech-dispatcher

whoopsie

kernoops

saned

pulse

avahi

colord

hplip

geoclue

gnome-initial-setup

gdm

abhishek

Tip You can use compgen command with -c option to list all the commands available to you. This is helpful when you are not the admin on a Linux system and don’t have sudo access.

A few tips about listing users in Linux

You just saw three ways to view users in Linux. Here are a few tips that would help you while dealing with the users listing.

List only the usernames

You already have the compgen command for that but you don’t have to remember it all the time.

If we would like to only get a list of the usernames in the system, you can use the awk command or the cut command to filter the output of the other two commands we saw earlier.

cut -d: -f1 /etc/passwd

or

getent passwd | awk -F: '{ print $1}'

Any of these will give us a filtered list of users, showing only the very first column which is username:

root daemon bin sys sync games man lp mail news johndoe davmail statd

Check if a username already exists in the system

This might be useful if you want to know if a particular username already exists in the system:

getent passwd | grep johndoe

johndoe:x:1000:1000:John Doe,,,:/home/johndoe:/bin/bash

List all the connected users

If you want to know what users are currently logged into your system, then you need to perform a simple ‘who’ on your command line and this will immediately list current usernames with an active session to your system

user@system:~$ who johndoe :0 2019-01-28 21:35 (:0) harrysmith pts/0 2019-02-01 09:51 (192.168.1.1) stevejones pts/1 2019-02-02 09:51 (192.168.1.173)

In this case, the listing will give you not only the list of usernames connected but also how they are connected, since when they are connected and from where they are connected.

The very first column will tell you what username is it.

The second column will give you what type of connection it is: if it’s represented with a “:X” where X is a number, it means it is using a Graphical User Interface (GUI) or Desktop session such as Gnome, XDE, etc; if it says “pts/X” where X is a number, it means it’s a connection made through SSH protocol (command line).

The third column will tell you since when this session has been connected to the server (date and time). The fourth and last column will give you the location from where it’s connected, if remote it will display the IP from where the connection is made if local (like the GUI) it will display “(:X)” where X is the number of the session in this case and will match the number in the second column for that row.

Wrapping up

As you can see, listing users in Linux is not difficult at all. It consists of simple commands which will output all the information for you, whatever you want to do or obtain of that information is something you need to filter depending on what you want to check on the system.

I hope you liked this tutorial. If you have any questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comments.