This Linux Basics guide teaches you everything important associated with UID in Linux.

What is UID in Linux?

UID stands for user identifier. A UID is a number assigned to each Linux user. It is the user’s representation in the Linux kernel.

The UID is used for identifying the user within the system and for determining which system resources the user can access. This is why the user ID should be unique.

You can find UID stored in the /etc/passwd file. This is the same file that can be used to list all the users in a Linux system.

Use a Linux command to view text file and you’ll see various information about the users present on your system.

root:x:0:0:root:/root:/bin/bash daemon:x:1:1:daemon:/usr/sbin:/usr/sbin/nologin bin:x:2:2:bin:/bin:/usr/sbin/nologin sys:x:3:3:sys:/dev:/usr/sbin/nologin sync:x:4:65534:sync:/bin:/bin/sync games:x:5:60:games:/usr/games:/usr/sbin/nologin man:x:6:12:man:/var/cache/man:/usr/sbin/nologin lp:x:7:7:lp:/var/spool/lpd:/usr/sbin/nologin mail:x:8:8:mail:/var/mail:/usr/sbin/nologin news:x:9:9:news:/var/spool/news:/usr/sbin/nologin johndoe:x:1000:1000:John Doe,,,:/home/helder:/bin/bash davmail:x:127:65534::/var/lib/davmail:/usr/sbin/nologin statd:x:128:65534::/var/lib/nfs:/usr/sbin/nologin

The third field here represents the user ID or UID.

UID and GID in Etc Passwd File in Linux

Do note that in most Linux distributions, UID 1-500 are usually reserved for system users. In Ubuntu and Fedora, UID for new users start from 1000.

For example, if you use useradd or adduser command to create a new user, it will get the next available number after 1000 as its UID.

The Root User In Linux, UID 0 and GID 0 is reserved for the root user.

How to find the UID of a user in Linux?

You can always rely on the /etc/passwd file to get the UID of a user. That’s not the only way to get the UID information in Linux.

The id command in Linux will display the UID, GID and groups your current user belongs to:

id uid=1000(abhishek) gid=1000(abhishek) groups=1000(abhishek),4(adm),24(cdrom),27(sudo),30(dip),46(plugdev),116(lpadmin),126(sambashare),127(kvm)

You can also specify the user names with the id command to get the UID of any Linux user:

id standard uid=1001(standard) gid=1001(standard) groups=1001(standard)

How to change UID of a user in Linux?

Suppose you had several users on your Linux system. You had to delete a user because he/she left the organization. Now you want its UID to be taken by another user already on the system.

You can change the UID by modifying the user using usemod command like this:

usermod -u 1004 user_2

You need to have superuser privilege to execute the above command.

Do you remember the file permission and ownership concept in Linux? The ownership of a file is determined by the UID of the owner user.

When you update the UID of a user, what happens to the files owned by this user?While all the files in the home directory of user_2 will have their associated UID changed, you’ll have to manually update the associated UID of other files outside the home directory.

What you can do is manually update the ownership of the files associated with the old UID of the user_2.

find / -user old_uid_of_user_2 -exec chown -h user_2 {} \;

That’s it. I hope you have a better idea about UID in Linux now. Don’t hesitate to ask your questions, if any.

As a pro Linux user, if you think I missed some important concept about UID, please let me know in the comment section.