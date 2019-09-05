A useful collection of Vim cheat sheets to help you learn Vim editor faster. You can use them and download them for free.

Vim is an excellent terminal based text editor. The one problem with Vim is that it doesn’t function the same way as the regular graphical editors. You must know basic Vim commands in order to start using it. If you want to use it more effectively, you need to master the keyboard shortcuts.

If you want to master Vim and its shortcuts, you need to use it extensively. A cheat sheet comes handy in such a case. You can print it and keep it on your desk and when you seem at loss, just look at it for a quick reference.

Now the question is where can you find such Vim shortcut cheat sheet? Fret not, I have collected some of them here that you can download and use it.

Best Vim cheat sheet you can download for free

For your convenience, I have categorized them. So you get Vim command in PDF format, online Vim cheat sheet, cheat sheet for beginners and advanced users etc.

Before you see all that, let me share a simple Vim cheat sheet I created that displays only the absolute essential Vim commands. You can download it for free from the link below.

Vim Cheat Sheet A simple Vim cheat sheet I created that displays only the absolute essential Vim commands. Download PDF for free

Download Vim cheat sheets in PDF format

Here are some cheat sheets that you can download in PDF format. You can use them on your computer or print them and pin them on your desk.

Vim Cheat Sheet for Beginners All the essential Vim commands in this two page cheat sheet Download Vim Cheat Sheet for Programmers Aimed at coders, it provides a number of shortcuts at a glance Download Vim Graphical Cheat Sheet A comprehensive, multiple pages cheat sheet for advanced users Download

Online Vim cheat sheets

Here are some websites that list helpful Vim commands. You can bookmark them for quick access. This also saves environment as you don’t need to print them.

Vim Cheat Sheet Wallpaper You can get this Vim wallpaper in various colors and formats from its GitHub repository. Download Vim Cheat Sheet Wallpaper

The key is to rely on one or two cheat sheets at max. Referring to too many Vim cheat sheets may become counter productive.

Which is your favorite Vim cheat sheet? Did I list it here? Do share your views in the comment section.