Basic Linux Commands You Should Know

The real power of Linux lies in the terminal. With the correct Linux command, you can tweak, configure or change any aspect of your system.

Learning Linux has become synonymous to learning Linux commands and rightly so. Because you can use Linux entirely through commands and do so very effectively.

On Linux Handbook, you can find numerous commands explained with examples. But they are scattered across the website and it won’t be easy for you to find it.

This is why I created this Linux commands list that is more structured and organized. I have grouped the common Linux commands in categories. Even if you are absolutely new to Linux, you can start learning the commands by following their examples.